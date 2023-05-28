TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates announced; Phase 1 registrations from June 26

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule released

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has announced the counselling dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule is available online on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. JNTUH will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three phases.

As per the official notification, the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 1 counselling will commence on June 26 and the counselling notification will be issued by the university on June 21. Eligible students will be able to register for the counselling process on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The certificate verification of registered candidates will be held between June 28 and July 6, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule