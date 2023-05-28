TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates announced; Phase 1 registrations from June 26

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has announced the counselling dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule is available online on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. JNTUH will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three phases.
As per the official notification, the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 1 counselling will commence on June 26 and the counselling notification will be issued by the university on June 21. Eligible students will be able to register for the counselling process on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The certificate verification of registered candidates will be held between June 28 and July 6, 2023.
TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule
|Events
|Dates
|Phase-1
|Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification
|June 26, 2023
|Certificate verification
|June 28 to July 6, 2023
|Exercising web options
|June 28 to July 8, 2023
|Provisional seat allotment
|On or before July 21, 2023
|Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee
|July 12 to 19, 2023
|Phase-2
|Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification
|July 21 and 22, 2023
|Certificate verification
|July 23, 2023
|Exercising web options
|July 21 to 24, 2023
|Provisional seat allotment
|On or before July 28, 2023
|Self-reporting online and tuition fee payment
|July 28 to 31, 2023
|Final Phase
|Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification
|August 2, 2023
|Certificate verification
|August 3, 2023
|Exercising web options
|August 2 to 4, 2023
|Provisional seat allotment
|On or before August 7, 2023
|Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee
|August 7 to 9, 2023