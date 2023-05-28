TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates announced; Phase 1 registrations from June 26

Sunday, May 28, 2023
     
The TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule is available online on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2023 11:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule released

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has announced the counselling dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule is available online on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. JNTUH will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three phases.

As per the official notification, the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 1 counselling will commence on June 26 and the counselling notification will be issued by the university on June 21. Eligible students will be able to register for the counselling process on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The certificate verification of registered candidates will be held between June 28 and July 6, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Events Dates
Phase-1
Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification June 26, 2023
Certificate verification June 28 to July 6, 2023
Exercising web options June 28 to July 8, 2023
Provisional seat allotment On or before July 21, 2023
Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee July 12 to 19, 2023
Phase-2
Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification July 21 and 22, 2023
Certificate verification July 23, 2023
Exercising web options July 21 to 24, 2023
Provisional seat allotment On or before July 28, 2023
Self-reporting online and tuition fee payment July 28 to 31, 2023
Final Phase
Online registrations and slot booking for certificate verification August 2, 2023
Certificate verification August 3, 2023
Exercising web options August 2 to 4, 2023
Provisional seat allotment On or before August 7, 2023
Self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee August 7 to 9, 2023
