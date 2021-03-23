Image Source : UPSC UPSC Main Exam: Results declared! Direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020. The exam was held from January 8, 2021, to January 17, 2021. Candidates can visit upsc.gov.in to check their UPSC (Main) exam results.

The shortlisted candidates have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects, the official notification said. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview), it said.

They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce original certificate(s) dated earlier than the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 i.e. 03.03.2020.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsc.gov.in & upsconline.in.

Latest Education News