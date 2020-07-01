UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 declared. Direct Link

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board (UPMEB) has announced the UP Madarsa Board Results 2020 today. Candidates who have appeared for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary)/ Alim (Senior Secondary)/ Kamil and Fazil examination 2020 can check their result through the official website-- madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Earlier, the result was expected to be out on June 30.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

2. Click on 'Annual Exam Result 2020' link

3. Select the class from the drop down list

4. Enter your seven digits Roll No., and click on the Submit button

5. Your UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take its print out for future reference

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Direct link

Students can download their UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 by clicking on the direct link below

The UP Madarsa Board conducts the examination every year for classes - Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, and Kalim. The UP Madarsa Board exam was conducted between February 19 and March 5, 2020 in which around 1.5 lakh students had appeared this year.

