Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2019 Result

UGC NET 2019 Result LIVE: NTA UGC December 2019 result to be out shortly; check direct link, timing

National Testing Agency or NTA is set to release the UGC NET December 2019 result shortly on the official website. Candidates those who are anticipating the results can check the latest updates regarding the results announcement. Here we give you the live updates of the UGC NET December 2019 result declaration:

12:59 pm | Those who score 40 per cent will be considered to be cleared the UGC NET December 2019 examination. But it is to be noted that only the top six per cent – based on merit – will be considered eligible. For reserved category candidate, the minimum per cent to qualify the examination is 35 per cent.

12:53 pm | Over 10 lakh candidates registered for the examination, of them, a total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the UGC NET.

12:46 pm | Candidates can check their results on official websites -- nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

12:41 pm | As per media report, NTA is likely to release the result of UGC NET December 2019 between 3-5 pm.