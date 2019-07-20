Tamil Nadu HSE +1 June results 2019 declared, check at dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSE +1 June results 2019

Tamil Nadu HSE +1 June Results 2019 | The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared the Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 supplementary results. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website i.e., dge.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE +1 June Results 2019 | Steps to check online-

Visit the official website- dge.tn.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 supplementary results”

Enter all the required details like-- registration number and date of birth.

Click on 'Submit'.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference.

Tamil Nadu HSE +1 June Results 2019 | Important information for candidates

The Provisional mark sheet for individuals and verification has been released on the official website and the candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

The Directorate of Government Examinations had earlier announced the HSE class 12 compartment results on July 11, 2019.

