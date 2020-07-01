SSC CGL Tier 1 results declared. Get direct link, details here

Image Source : FILE SSC CGL Tier 1 results declared

SSC CGL Tier 1 Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday declared the SSC CGL Tier 1 results on the official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam can check their results online by visiting the official website. The results have been declared for the 2019 edition of the SSC CGL exam, while for 2020 edition of the recruitment is yet to be notified.

The SSC CGL Tier-1 examination was conducted from March 3 to March 9. As many as 9,78,103 candidates appeared for the examinations this year. The SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key was released on March 16.

Through SSC CGL Tier-1 examinations, a total of 8951 candidates have been selected to appear for the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination, which is scheduled to be conducted between October-November.

The official notification by SSC read, "The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2019 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 12-10-2020 to 15-10-2020 and 01-11-2020 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic."

