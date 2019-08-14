SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission CGL final exam results to be declared by THIS date; check details

SSC CGL 2017 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission CGL final exam results expected date

Staff Selection Commission or SSC yet to release the result of CGL final exam on the official website. After SSC CGL final result is declared, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the official website of the Commission @ https://ssc.nic.in/ to check their score.

The examination of the third phase i.e. Document Verification by the Staff Selection Commission was held in June at various examination centers. According to the reports, the Commission will release the result of CGL exam by the last week of August. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made yet by the Commission.

However, the candidates are advised to check the official website of the department from time to time so that no important information is missed.

How to check SSC CGL 2017 Final Result 2019

To check SSC CGL file result, candidates first need to visit the official website of the Commission.

After visiting the official website of SSC, click on the result link.

Submit your roll number and date of birth.

SSC CGL file result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of SSC CGL file result, as it will be needed in future.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has a total of 8125 posts of CGL. In 2017, the Supreme Court had put a stay on the SSC CGL Phase III examination, but later the top court lifted the ban. After the removal of the ban, SSC CGL Tier-3 examination was held on May 9 at various centers. In SSC CGL Tier-3 examination, 36 thousand candidates from various examination centers across the country participated.

