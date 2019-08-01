SSC JE 2019 to release recruitment notification today. Check vacancies, eligibility criteria, last date to apply

SSC JE 2019 recruitment notification

SSC JE 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who are interested to apply for jobs under SSC JE 2019 Notification are advised to visit the official website www.ssc.nic.in. JE Exam 2019 is being conducted by the SSC for recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical, Civil, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contract).

SSC JE Exam 2019

Interested candidates should note that the SSC JE Exam 2019 will be conducted online.

Eligibility criteria for SSC JE Exam 2019

Educational Qualification and Experience:

# For Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 3 years Diploma or equivalent in Civil Engineering/ Electrical Engineering from an institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

# For Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract)- 3 years Diploma in Civil engineering from a recognised institute/University/Board or equivalent; OR Passed Intermediate examination in Building and Quantity Surveying Sub Divisional-II of the institute of Surveyors (India).

Age limit for SSC JE Exam 2019

Junior Engineer (Central Water Commission/ CPWD) - 32 Years

Junior Engineer Civil (Department of Post) and Junior Engineer Quality Surveying and Contract (MES) - 27 Years

Junior Engineer (MES/ Farrakka Barrage/ Director General Border Roads Organisation/ Central Water Power Research Station/ Dte of Quality Assurance(Naval)/ National Technical Research Organisation) - 30 Years

SSC JE 2019 Exam Important Dates

SSC will soon be releasing important dates related to the SSC JE 2019 Exam. Candidates should check the official website for the date of the online application, last date of the online application, SSC JE admit card download date and date for the computer-based written exam.

SSC JE vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract)

SSC JE 2019 Exam selection process

For SSC JE 2019 Exam, the selection process will involve a 100-mark Computer Based Objective Type Test, along with a 300-mark Conventional Type Written Examination.

How to Apply for SSC JE 2019 Exam

Candidates who wish to apply for any post should visit the official website and check the prescribed format before submitting their forms.

Last date to apply for SSC JE 2019 Exam

Candidates should apply for SSC JE 2019 Exam on or before 28 January 2019 till 05:00 PM.

Application fee for SSC JE 2019 Exam

General and OBC - Rs 100/-

Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen - No Fee