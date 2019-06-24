RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 expected to be declared this week; details on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Image Source : PTI RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 expected to be declared this week

The Rajasthan State Open School Board is expected to announce the RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 this week. According to an official announcement, the RSOS 10th Result 2019 will be declared only on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Other than the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2019 will also be accessible through a direct link, which will be activated when the result is announced.

RSOS 10th Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states 'RSOS 10th Result'

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Earlier, there were rumours that the RSOS Results for 10th Class will be announced on 17th June 2019. However, the date was not confirmed by the Board and results were postponed accordingly.

Overall percentage for RSOS Senior Secondary Results

For 2019, the overall pass percentage for RSOS Senior Secondary Results stood at 34.85%, which is 1.17% higher as compared to previous year.