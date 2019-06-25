Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE RSOS Class 10 Results 2019 Declared

RSOS Class 10 Results 2019 Declared by Rajasthan State Open School: Direct link to check your score

About RSOS Class 10 Results 2019:

Rajasthan State Open School has declared the results of 2019 RSOS Class 10 on the official website -- rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in . Students can now visit the official website of RSOS to check the results of Class 10.

RSOS Class 10 Exams 2019 were conducted from 28th March, 2019 to 29th May, 2019. Students must note that the results have only been released through online mode. The official marksheets and certificates of the students will be sent to all centres through registered post by RSOS.

Steps to check your score online on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number.

Step 3: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: Your RSOS Class 10 result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Overall percentage for RSOS Senior Secondary Results:

For 2019, the overall pass percentage for RSOS Senior Secondary Results stood at 34.85%, which is 1.17% higher as compared to the previous year.