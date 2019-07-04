Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 announced, Check details at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 announced

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE KAR) has announced the results for 2nd PUC supplementary Today. The results have been declared on the official website i.e., karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The result has been made available in the online mode on the official website.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019: Here's how to check-

Visit the official website-- karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference

About Karnataka PUC Results 2019

The Karnataka PUC Results 2019 were declared on April 15, 2019. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 61.73% where girls outperformed the boys with 68.24% pass percentage compared to 55.29% recorded by the boys.

