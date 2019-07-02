Image Source : SCREENGRAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 expected to be announced soon, Check details at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE KAR) is going to announce the results for 2nd PUC supplementary exams soon. As per the reports, Karnataka PUC Board may release the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 by this week. However, there is no confirmation available at the moment. The results will be declared on the official website i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019: Here's how to check-

Visit the official website-- kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads-- 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result'

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019: Important information for the candidates-

Candidates awaiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 will soon be able to check the result as soon as it is declared. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same. However, candidates are advised to visit the official website for further official notification.

About Karnataka PUC Results 2019

The Karnataka PUC Results 2019 were declared on April 15, 2019. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 61.73% where girls outperformed the boys with 68.24% pass percentage compared to 55.29% recorded by the boys.