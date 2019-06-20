Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
  JUET Result 2019: Jammu University likely to declare results today at juet.in; check direct link here

JUET Result 2019: Jammu University likely to declare results today at juet.in; check direct link here

The Jammu University is expected to release Entrance Test or JUET 2019 results on its official website today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 11:24 IST
The Jammu University is expected to release Entrance Test or JUET 2019 results on its official website today. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam are requested to keep eye on the official website of Jammu University to check their results. 

Candidates can download their result from the official site, if declared today. JUET 2019 result will be declared in the online mode for the undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. 

To check their JUET result 2019, candidates need to visit the official website. The results will be released in the form of rank cards. After university will publish final answer keys for both the UG and PG courses, JUET result 2019 will be declared.

JUET 2019 Result – How to Download Online

Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check the result of JUET 2019 

  • Visit the official website - juet.in
  • Click on the link ‘Result – UG’ / ‘Result –PG’
  • In the window that appears enter your roll number and other details as asked
  • Your JUET 2019 result will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

