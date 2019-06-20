Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE HP TET Admit Card 2019

HP TET Admit Card 2019 for Medical and Arts Exams released: Direct Link to download the hall ticket

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET 2019 Admit Card today for Arts and Medical subject exams. Earlier the board had released the HP TET Admit Card 2019 for Non-medical, LT, JBT and Shastri exam. To download the HP TET 2019 Admit Card for Medical exams and HP TET 2019 Admit Card for Arts exams, candidates will have to visit the official website -- hpbose.org

Candidates must know that while downloading the their HP TET Admit Card 2019, they will be required to enter Application Number and Date of Birth and thus it is advised to keep credentials handy while loging in.

HP TET 2019 exams for Medical and Arts will be held on June 23. While for Urdu and Punjabi subject the HP TET 2019 exams will be held on June 30.

Here are the steps to download the HP TET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link 'TET (June-2019)'.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Download admit cards’.

Step 4: Enter details like date of birth/ registration number.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Download or take a printout of your HP TET 2019 Admit Card.

HP TET Admit Card 2019 is mandatory document while entering the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall with out HP TET 2019 Admit Card.