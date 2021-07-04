Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 for Jammu division declared. Direct link

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu division (summer zone) result 2021. Students can check their JKBOSE Class 12 Result from Jammu division on the official website, i.e., jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 for Jammu division: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- jkbose.ac.in.

2. Click on the link ‘JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result.’

3. Enter your roll number and click on view results.

4. Your JKBOSE Class 12 result for Jammu division will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 for Jammu division: Direct link

Click here to check JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha congratulated the students through the official Twiter handle. “Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work,” he tweeted.

Recently, the JKBOSE had declared the results of Class 10 Jammu division (summer zone ) 2021. A total of 81 per cent of girls cleared the exam while the pass percentage for boys was 75 per cent. This year, girls have outperformed boys.

