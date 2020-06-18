HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 to be declared today

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board is set to declare the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 today. Students who are waiting for the declaration of HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 should note that the HP Board 12th 2020 Result will be released on the official website. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the schools in Himachal Pradesh have been advised against the display of HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 on their notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on school premises.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 will be shared. A direct link to check and download HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will also be shared with the students.

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: New Marking Formula

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 was impacted and the Himachal Pradesh government had cancelled the Himachal Pradesh Board exams for some subjects. Students should note that the HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 will be declared on the official website hpbose.org for 5 important subjects. The Himachal Pradesh Board has now come up with a new alternative formula for marking schemes. The practical and internal marks for the fifth subject will be awarded on the basis of the marks awarded by the school.

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: Time

Officials close to the Himachal Pradesh Board have confirmed that the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be declared today (June 18). Lakhs of students, who are waiting for HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 should note that the HP Board 12th 2020 Result will be declared at 11:30 AM.

