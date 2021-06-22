Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 to be declared today. Here's how to check

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021: The Directorate of Education, Delhi is all set to declare Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 today (June 22). The Delhi School Results 2021 for classes 9 and 11 will be released on the basis of student’s performance in the midterm examination.

Once declared, Students who have appeared for Class 9, 11 examinations can check their result on the official website-- edudel.nic.in.

“The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best,” the Education Directorate of Delhi tweeted.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021: Steps to check and download

1. Visit the official website-- edudel.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link “Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021.”

3. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Delhi School Class 9, 11 exams were cancelled this year by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a few days back. While scrapping the exams, the Deputy CM has said that Private schools that conducted mid-term and annual exams before the lockdown, can declare the students’ results. He had further said that the government, private and government-aided schools that have conducted only the mid-term exams and not the annual exams, will promote students based on mid-term exam scores.

