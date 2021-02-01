CA Final Results 2020: ICAI CA November exam results likely to be announced today. Know how to check

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB CA Final Results 2020: ICAI CA November exam result likely to be announced today. Know how to check

CA Final Results 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA final exam result either on February 1 or on February 2. The ICAI will declare the CA November exam result or both old and new course.

The CA final exam result will be available on its official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank will also be released on the official websites.

“Results of the CA Final Examination(Old course & New Course) held in Nov 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, 1st Feb 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021,” tweeted the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Sunday.

Candidates who wish to get the result at their official email id can email their requirements at icaiexam.icai.org on or before January 31. Students can also check their results through SMS facility.

Steps to check ICAI CA November result:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the CA final result link (to be active soon)

Key in your login credentials and submit

The ICAI CA November result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print of the result for future reference

Here are steps to avail the CA Final Results 2020 result through SMS:

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:For Final Examination result the following:-Final Examination (Old Course)CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128Final Examination (New Course)CAFNLNEW(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate),e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128and send the message to: 57575-for all mobile services

CA Final Results 2020: Official statement

