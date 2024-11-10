PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration ends today | Know eligibility, selection process and more

Follow us on Image Source : PM INTERNSHIP SCHEME 2024 PM Internship Scheme 2024

PM Internship Scheme 2024: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the ongoing registration process for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024 today (November 10). All the candidates who want to apply for this should apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The PM Internship Scheme was launched as part of the government’s initiative to combat youth unemployment. It was introduced in the Modi government's first Union Budget after securing its third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for this scheme, one should have passed High School or higher Secondary school, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a polytechnic Institute. Graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc., B.Com, BCA, BBA, BPharma etc are eligible.

Candidates between the age group of 21 and 24 are eligible to apply. Candidates belonging to Indian Nationality who are not employed full-time and not engaged in full-time education can submit their applications. Candidates enrolled in online/distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Go to the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in

Navigate the registration link

It will redirect you to a form

You need to register yourself first

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated

Apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on your preferences including location, sector, functional role and qualifications

Once done, click on submit and download the document

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

It is important to note that there is no registration fee or application fee to apply for the PM internship scheme 2024. Candidates can refer to the official website for more updates.

Shortlisting and Selection

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's preferences and requirements posted by the companies. In the shortlisting process, criteria that priortise lower employability and ensure broader representation across the applicant base will be considered. The shortlisting criteria is aimed at promoting diversity and social inclusivity in the internship programme. The entire process will be done through the online portal.

Also Read: PM Internship Scheme 2024: When is the last date to register? - Eligibility, selection, how to apply

Also Read: Over 1.5 lakh candidates register for PM Internship Scheme within 24 hours of launch