PM Internship Scheme 2024: When is the last date to register? - Eligibility, selection, how to apply

Image Source : PM INTERNSHIP SCHEME 2024 PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration window ends soon

PM Internship Scheme: The registration procedure for the PM internship scheme is underway. Those who wish to apply for the internship scheme can do so online by visiting the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in. According to the schedule, The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the registration window on November 10.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for this scheme, one should have passed High School, Higher Secondary school, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a polytechnic Institute. Graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc., B.Com, BCA, BBA, BPharma etc are eligible.

Age Limit - Candidates between the age group of 21 and 24 are eligible to apply. Candidates belonging to Indian Nationality who are not employed full-time and not engaged in full-time education can submit their applications. Candidates enrolled in online/distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

Direct link to apply online

https://pminternship.mca.gov.in/login/

Shortlisting and selection

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's preferences and requirements posted by the companies. In the shortlisting process, criteria that priortise lower employability and ensure broader representation across the applicant base will be considered. The shortlisting criteria is aimed at promoting diversity and social inclusivity in the internship programme. The entire process will be done through the online portal.

How to apply?

Go to the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in

Navigate the registration link

It will redirect you to a form

You need to register yourself first

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated

Apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on your preferences including location, sector, functional role and qualifications

Once done, click on submit and download the document

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

There is no registration fee or application fee to apply for PM internship scheme 2024. Candidates can refer to the official website for more updates.