NTA CUET UG 2025 results to be declared soon: Check final answer key date, cut-off marks updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 in May-June exam. The provisional answer keys of the exam have been released by the testing agency. The result of the CUET UG examination, along with the final answer key, is expected to be released anytime soon at the official website of CUET- cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13 to June 3, and a re-test was held on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16. Once results are released, candidates can download NTA CUET UG 2025 results by visiting the official website. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their results.

Cut off marks after results

After the announcement of CUET UG 2025 results, the participating universities will choose their own admission cut-off scores based on CUET results. Notably, the testing agency does not have a centralised counselling process, and does not release subject-specific cut-off marks. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for atest updats.

NTA CUET UG 2025 results: How to download?

Visit the official website of NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NTA CUET UG 2025 results'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

NTA CUET UG 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save NTA CUET UG 2025 results for future reference.

NTA CUET UG 2025 results: Details on scorecards

Candidates can check the following details on the scorecards once the results are declared. In case of rectification, they can reach out to the concerned authorities.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Photograph and Signature

Section-wise Scores/Percentile

Overall Score

Overall Percentile

Category

Subject Code

