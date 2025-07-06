ICAI CA Result 2025: Final, intermediate, foundation results to be out today, direct link here ICAI will declare CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation May 2025 results on July 6. Know the result time, how to check, and official website links.

New Delhi:

ICAI CA May 2025 Results Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results for the May 2025 session on July 6. According to the official announcement, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be out by 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results are expected around 5 PM.

The CA Foundation exams were conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, while the CA Intermediate and Final exams for Group 1 and Group 2 were held between May 16 and May 24.

Official websites to check CA results 2025:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

How to check ICAI CA May 2025 result:

Visit the official website – icai.org

Click on the "CA Result 2025" link

Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and PIN

Complete the CAPTCHA

Click Submit to view your result

Download or print for future use

Passing Criteria:

Minimum 40 per cent in each paper

Minimum 50 per cent aggregate in the group

Students scoring 70 per cent or above will receive a “Pass with Distinction”

Those who don’t qualify can reappear in the next exam cycle; revaluation/verification portals will open shortly after result declaration.

CA Inter Result & Campus Placement:

The CA Intermediate result is especially important for those looking to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive scheduled from August–September 2025. Registration will be open from July 10 to July 20, aligning well with the result timeline.