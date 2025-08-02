CLAT 2026 registration begins: Apply now for UG and PG law courses via direct link Before starting the registration process, the consortium will release the information bulletin, important dates and other details on the official website.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially started the application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Candidates interested in applying for CLAT UG and CLAT PG can now submit their applications through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 31, 2025, and candidates are advised to complete their applications on or before this deadline.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website.

Click on the relevant link for CLAT UG or CLAT PG on the homepage.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Submit the completed form.

Download the confirmation page.

Finally, take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates can also apply directly using the link provided on the official website.

Click here for direct link

Exam Date and Details:

According to the information available on the official website, the CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025. The exam is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising various participating law universities across India.

CLAT is a prestigious national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs offered by the participating National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and notifications related to the exam.

This announcement marks a significant opportunity for aspiring law students across the country to take the first step towards a promising legal career.