CBSE CTET 2025 exam notification to be released soon; here's how to register

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025 examination soon. The CTET 2025 exam notification will be released on its official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. Generally, it is conducted by the CBSE twice a year, but it has not been organised yet. The exam helps in assessing the teaching aptitude of the candidates for classes I-VIII.

How can a candidate register online for the CTET 2025 examination?

Step 1) Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads "apply for CTET 2025".

Step 3) Complete the registration, and provide all personal and academic details

Step 4) Choose the exam centre, paper (I or II, or both), and the preferred language

Step 5) Now, the candidates must upload their passport-size photo and signature as per the required format

Step 6) The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both

Step 7) Now, submit the form

Step 8) Now, download the confirmation page and take its printout

What is the pattern for CTET exam 2025?

The CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

What are subjects for the CTET exam?

For paper I:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Environmental Studies

For paper II:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Social Studies or Science

What is the eligibility criteria for the CTET 2025 exam?

- For paper I (for classes I-V), the candidates must have completed or be in the final year of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

- For paper II (for classes VI-VIII), the candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a two-year B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A./ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

- It must be noted that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CTET 2025 examination.