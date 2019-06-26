UPSEE Counselling 2019: Registration process commences today; check dates for choice lock, seat allotment

Image Source : PTI UPSEE Counselling 2019: Registration process begins today

The UPSEE 2019 counselling process is slated to begin from today. Candidates who had successfully qualified the exam are eligible to attend the first round of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination or UPSEE 2019 counselling process. The official website - upsee.nic.in should be checked for details.

UPSEE Result 2019

The UPSEE Result 2019 was declared by Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU last month. Candidates who have successfully qualified the entrance exam must participate in the counselling process. Candidates will have to appear for the document verification and lock their choices during the counselling process to seek admission.

UPSEE Counselling 2019: Important dates

Opening date of registration: June 26, 2019 at 11 am

Closing date of registration: July 2, 2019

Document verification begins: June 27 - July 3, 2019

Choice lock: June 29, 2019

Last date for choice locking: July 4, 2019

Seat allotment: July 4, 2019

Payment of seat confirmation: July 4, 2019 to July 7, 2019

Candidates are advised to carry required documents along with them on the day of counselling.

UPSEE academic session

The academic session for the UPSEE is slated to begin on July 27. UPSEE screening test is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Abdul Kalam Technical University and other institute situated in Uttar Pradesh.