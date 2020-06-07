UP govt challenges single-bench order halting selection process of 69,000 basic teachers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP govt challenges Allahabad High Court decision to halt teacher recruitment process

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has challenged Allahabad High Court single-bench order staying the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The matter has been listed for June 9 before a division bench, comprising justices Pankaj Jaiswal and Dinesh Kumar Singh.

The plea has been filed by the Examination Regularity Authority (ERA) on behalf of the state. In its appeal, the ERA has said the single-judge bench order was unwarranted and illegal.

The bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 had stayed the selection process, prima facie finding that certain questions and answers were ambiguous and wrong and, hence, it required fresh scrutiny by the UGC.Earlier on Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. A Lucknow bench of the high court fixed the next of hearing on July 12. Justice Alok Mathur gave the order on batch of writ petitions. The petitioners had questioned the answer sheet. The court directed the petitioners to submit their objections regarding answers to the state government within a week.

To be noted, the final allotment list of shortlisted candidates was released on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Board and board was set to conduct counselling for all the candidates whose name appear in the final merit list from today i.e. 03 June 2020.

