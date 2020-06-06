Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand to pending UBSE Class 10, 12 board exams from June 20

Uttarakhand education department on Saturday announced that the pending UBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted from June 20 to 23. The Board of School Education Uttarakhand had earlier postponed the examinations due to the coronavirus situation in the state. The board is yet to release the time table for the UBSE class 10, 12.

Besides that, the state education department has also ordered to start answer sheet evaluation process week after the conduct of the exams to ensure the declaration of results on time.

As per the official notification, the evaluation process should be completed by July 15. Meanwhile, the date of release of the exam result is yet to be decided by the education department. However, the UBSE class 10, 12 results can be expected by July-end or August first week.

Over 1.4 lakh students are expected to appear for UBSE class 10 examinations while over 1.35 students have registered for class 12 board exams. Last year, a total of 2.7 lakh students appeared in both class 10 and 12.

