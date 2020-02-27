TS Inter hall tickets 2020: TS Inter, 1st 2nd year admit cards to be released soon. Check details

Image Source : PTI TS Inter hall tickets 2020 to be released soon

TS Inter hall tickets 2020: The Telangana state Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates should note that the TS Inter hall tickets 2020 will be released on the official website. Students should also note that the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets are important and should be mandatorily be carried to the exam centre. Those found without their hall tickets will not be allowed entry to the examination centre.

The TS Inter hall tickets 2020 will contain important information like the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre and more. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the TS Inter hall tickets 2020 are given below. A direct link to download the TS Inter hall tickets 2020 will be provided once the hall tickets are released.

How to check TS Iner 1st and 2nd year hall tickets

1. Visit one of the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

2. Click on 'TS Inter hall tickets'

3. Enter your login details and submit

4. Your TS Inter hall tickets 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020​

Students should note that the direct link to download TS Inter hall tickets 2020 will be available once the hall tickets are released.