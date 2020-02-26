TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020: Admit cards for TS Inter 1st year, 2nd Year to be released soon

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall tickets 2020. Students should note that the TS Inter hall tickets will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to download the TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020 have been given below. A direct link to download the TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020 will be activated as soon as the hall tickets will be released.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Inter examinations

Students who are preparing for the TS Inter exams should note that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will conduct the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Inter examinations in March 2020. The TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Hall Tickets will be released on the official website. The TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Hall Tickets will contain important details like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam center and more.

How to check TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020

1. Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TS Inter hall tickets'

3. Enter your login details

4. Your TS Inter Hall Ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take a print for future reference

Direct link to download TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020

Students should note that the direct link to download TS Inter Hall Tickets 2020 will be activated as soon as the hall tickets are released.