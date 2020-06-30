Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket delayed; JNTU to release admit card on July 1. Check details

TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket: The date of releasing the admit card for TS EAMCET 2020 has been postponed again. The TS EAMCET admit cards will now be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in on July 1, 2020.

The JNTU has postponed the release of admit card for TS EAMCET 2020 for the second time this year. Earlier, the TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket was scheduled to be released today - June 30, 2020.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who registered for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 can download their hall ticket from the official website of the Telangana Council i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket is a mandatory document that students must carry along with them on the day of examination. Candidates who forget to carry their admit cards will be denied entry.

TS EAMCET 2020: About Hall Ticket

The TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket will contain details of the candidate, including name, roll number, registration number and photograph. The admit card will also have the examination schedule, the name and address and other information related to the examination centre.

How to download TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details to login in

Step 4: Your TS EAMCET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket for future reference

About TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad every year on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam is given by students seeking admissions in these courses in various government or private universities.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 9. The entrance exam for engineering agriculture, and medical will be conducted from July 6 to 8, and the agriculture and medical exam will be conducted until July 9.

