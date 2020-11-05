SSC CHSL answer key released. Get direct link to download

Image Source : FILE SSC CHSL answer key released

SSC CHSL answer key: The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released the answer key for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) on the official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL examination can visit the official website to check the answer key. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and password handy to login to the website.

SSC conducted the CHSL (Tier-I) examination March 17 to 19, October 12 to 16, 19, 21, and 26 at various centres across India. The official notification released by the commission reads, ""The Computer Based Examination for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019 was conducted by the Commission from 17.03.2020 to 19.03.2020, 12.10.2020 to 16.10.2020, 19.10.2020 to 21.10.2020 and on 26.10.2020 at different centres all over the country."

Apart from the SSC CHSL Answer key, candidates' response sheets have also been released.

The window to raise objections against the SSC CHSL answer key is open till November 10, 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

