SSC CHSL 2019: Last date to apply for over 4000 posts. Check vacancies, salary details; eligibility criteria

SSC CHSL 2019: Today is the last date to apply for SSC CHSL 2019 exam. Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC combined higher secondary level exam should note that the application window for the same will close today (Friday). SSC CHSL 2019 was notified for 4893 LDC/JSA, PA/SA and DEO posts. Candidates are interested in SSC jobs and recruitment should check the below information on how and where to apply for SSC CHSL 2019, on or before the end of January 10. The online application process for SSC CHSL 2019 had begun on December 3, 2019.

An official notification regarding the job vacancies was released on January 7, 2020, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The notification was released on the official SSC website. As per the notice, a total number of 4893 vacancies have been announced for LDC/JSA, PA/SA and DEO posts. SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 is being done through online mode.

SSC CHSL exam

Interested candidates should note that the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The exam will be conducted through online mode, i.e. via computer-based tests at various exam centers across the country.

SSC CHSL 2019: Who can appear for SSC CHSL Tier?

Candidates who clear Tier 1 Exam will appear of SSC CHSL Tier on 28 June 2020.

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility criteria

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (10+2) Exam (CHSL Exam 2019-20). Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent can apply for job vacancies with SSC CHSL 2019.

SSC CHSL 2019: Educational Qualification

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): 12th passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL Tier 1 - Tier-I Exam will consist of 100 Objective Type Multiple choice questions from English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 - Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper ‘Mode.

SSC HSL Tier 3 Skill Test - Skill Test/ Typing Test for the qualified candidates will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission

SSC CHSL 2019: Important Dates

Online application began on 3 December 2019

Last date for submitting online application: 10 January 2020 (23:59)

Last date for making online fee payment: 12 January 2020 (23:59)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 12 January 2020 (23:59)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 14 January 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam Date: 16 to 27 March 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 2 Exam Date: 28 June 2020

SSC CHSL 2019: Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs.100 as application fee for SSC CHSL 2019.

SSC CHSL 2019: Vacancy Details

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operators (DEO)

SSC CHSL 2019: Age Limit

Candidates who wish to apply for SSC CHSL jobs should be in between the age group of 18 to 27 years.

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection Process

SSC CHSL Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III).

SSC CHSL 2019: Salary

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.19,900-63,200)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply for job vacancies

1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the login tab and register yourself on the portal

3. Fill in all required details

4. Provide your contact information, photograph and upload your signature

5. Click on 'apply online' at the top of the homepage

6. Click on CHSL tab

7. Click on apply

8. Provide the required details

9. Make online payment

10. Re-check if you have provided your contact number and email id

11. Your SSC CHSL 2019 application form will appear on the screen

12. Download the form and take a print out of the same for future reference