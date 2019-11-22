SSC CGL Registration 2019: Apply for Junior Statistical Officer post before Nov 25. Deets inside

SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission SSC is currently accepting applications for SSC CGL 2019 exams. Candidates who are interested have to apply for the exam before November 25 is the last date to apply online/ register for SSC CGL 2019 examination. However, Before applying for the vacancy given under SC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment, candidates should check whether they are eligible according to the stated criteria.

If during the verification, candidates are not found under eligibility criteria, then their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. Steps and link on how to register as well as important information like age limit, etc. are summarized below for quick reference.

SSC CGL 2019 – Eligibility.

Candidates who have completed their graduation or those in the final year of their graduate can apply for the various posts notified. Candidates who are still pursuing their graduation, they are also eligible and need to provide they get their bachelor’s degree before January 1, 2020.

SSC CGL 2019 – Age limit

SSC has released the vacancies for 5 age groups in various ministries/ departments and organizations of the government for Group B and Group C.

Candidates of 18-27 years, 20-27 years, 20-30 years and up to 32 years can apply for these vacancies. Age limit for Junior Statistical Officer is set at 32 years. Age will be calculated on 1 January 2020.

Name of Posts Upper Age Limit as on Jan. 1, 2020 Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector, (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Inspector Posts, Divisional Accountant, Assistant/ Superintendent, Statistical Investigator Grade-II, 30 years Auditor, Accountant, Accountant/ Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerks 27 years Junior Statistical Officer ( in M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation) 32 years

SSC CGL 2019: How to apply