SBI Clerk waiting list 2021 released. Check details

SBI Clerk waiting list 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the first waiting list for SBI clerks or Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk examination 2020 can check the list of candidates from the official website at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk waiting list 2021: How to check

Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the link "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Candidates Provisionally Selected from First Wait list)"

A new page will appear

SBI Clerk waiting list 2021 will be displayed on the screen

SBI Clerk waiting list 2021: Direct link

Click here to check SBI Clerk waiting list 2021

