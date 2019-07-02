SAMS Odisha First Merit List 2019 for +2 Admissions released; here's how to check on samsodisha.gov.in

Image Source : PTI SAMS Odisha First Merit List 2019 for +2 Admissions released

The SAMS Odisha First Merit List 2019 for +2 Admissions has been released by the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha today. Candidates who seek admission can visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in for details.

Students should note that the SAMS Odisha +2 Admission Merit list 2019 will comprise of the names of candidates who have been given admission to different schools in the state.

How to check the SAMS Odisha +2 Admission First Merit List 2019

1. Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states 'SAMS +2 Admission First Merit List'

3. Check for your name and roll number

4. Download the merit list for future reference

Alternatively, students can also click on the direct link given below

Odisha Admissions

Candidates who appear on the Odisha +2 admission first merit list will be granted admission in between July 3 to July 6, 2019. Students should make ensure to complete the admission process before 5 PM on July 6, 2019.