Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam: Railway Board releases RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates. Check details

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board on Wednesday announced RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT exam dates conducted for the recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. As per the notification released by the RRB, the NTPC 3rd phase of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be conducted from January 31 to February 12, 2021. A total of 28 lakh candidates will appear for the examination. The exam date notice can be downloaded from the official site of regional RRBs.

Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment examination are advised to visit the official website of the Board to check the notification. For all the exams, candidates appearing will have to compulsorily produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam center.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Exam City, Date & Travel Pass Link

The e-LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on January 21, 2021, at 9 pm, as per the official notice.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Admit Card Availability Date

The call letters downloading will begin 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimated link.

The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the third phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases.

RRB NTPC Vaccines:

RRB NTPC exam will be conducted to fill up 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others in multiple phases. Candidates can check the official site for regional RRBs for details.

Latest Education News