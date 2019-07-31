Railway Recruitment Board to release RRB NTPC admit card 2019 soon. Here's how to download admit card

RRB NTPC admit card 2019 to be released soon

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The NTPC admit cards are slated to be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Gorakhpur anytime soon. Candidates are advised to check and download their RRB NTPC admit card 2019 through the official website rrbgkp.gov.in. According to media reports, the RRB aims to fulfil more than 35,000 vacancies under NTPC. These vacancies are for both - graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website rrbgkp.gov.in

2. Click on the RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019 link

3. Login to the portal

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download your RRB NTPC admit card and take a print for future reference

RRB NTPC Recruitment

Candidates seeking job opportunities with RRB NTPC will be required to clear two stages of the recruitment process. Candidates will have to sit for a computer-based test (CBT), which will be followed by a skill test. The qualifying candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification process.

Computer-based test for RRB NTPC

Candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts will be required to sit for the CBT examinations. Students will be required to secure a minimum of 42 marks to qualify RRB NTPC exam.