Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released the admit card for the Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) 2020 examination. The Pre D. El. Ed. examination admit cards have been released on the official website of DEE Rajasthan. Those who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets at predeled.com.
The Rajasthan BSTC examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.
Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of DEE Rajasthan at predeled.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020'
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required credentials
Step 5: Click on the submit option
Step 6: Your Rajasthan BSTC admit card will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference
Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: Direct link
Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020
Click here to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020