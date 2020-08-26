Image Source : SCEENGRAB Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has released the admit card for the Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) 2020 examination. The Pre D. El. Ed. examination admit cards have been released on the official website of DEE Rajasthan. Those who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets at predeled.com.

The Rajasthan BSTC examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of DEE Rajasthan at predeled.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials

Step 5: Click on the submit option

Step 6: Your Rajasthan BSTC admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: Direct link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020

Click here to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage