NIFT Admit Card 2021 to be released today. Get direct link

NIFT Admit Card 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2021 admit card to be released today on the official website -- nift.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website to download the admit card as soon as the board releases it. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

NIFT Admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nift.ac.in

Step 2:Click on the link -- ‘admit card for written test’ under admissions 2021.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, date of birth and email id.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out of the admit card

Those candidates who will clear the NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be appearing in a group discussion round and an interview round.

Candidates should know that, for appearing in the examinations they have to carry NIFT Admit Card with them to the examination hall. The admit card is an important document, without that students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

