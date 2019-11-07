KTET Admit card 2019 released Get direct link here to Download

Image Source : PTI KTET Admit card 2019 check details here

KTET Hall Ticket 2019: The KTET November Admit Card 2019 will contain the test date and timings of the KTET November Paper-I 2019, Paper-II 2019, Paper-III 2019 and Paper-IV 2019. The concede card will contain the significant directions for a contender for the test day, for example, things to be conveyed to the test focus and rules they need to pursue the test. It is necessary for the contender to convey the KTET Admit Card 2019 to the test focus.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will lead the KTET Exam on sixteenth November and 24th November 2019.

KTET November Exam Schedule, the KTET-I and KTET-II class test will be led on sixteenth November in Morning and Afternoon move, separately. The KTET-III and KTET-IV classification tests will be hung on 24th November 2019 in Morning and Afternoon move, individually.

Applicants who have applied for the test they will have the option to download the KTET November Admit Card 2019

KTET November Admit Card 2019 - Direct Download Link