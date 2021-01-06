Candidates request to scrap 75 pc criteria for JEE Mains, grant multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021

Candidates preparing to appear for JEE Advanced are requesting for relations with the examination. This comes ahead of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's announcement on the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs and the date of JEE Advanced. The announcement by the education minister will be made on January 7, at 6 pm.
The JEE Advanced 2021 would be attempted by those who had qualified the JEE Mains last year but could not appear for the next exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a one-time exception, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the latter BTech candidates to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.
Now, scores of aspirants who are preparing to get admissions to graduate colleges via JEE 2021 entrance exams are requesting the Education Minister to reduce JEE 2021 syllabus or to give multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021. Students are also requesting the education minister to scrap the 75 per cent eligibility criteria for JEE Mains.
As per the JEE Main 2021 eligibility criteria, candidates should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12/qualifying examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible for admission.
Here's what students said on Twitter
Respected Sir, You have always helped ur students. Please help us again. Save us. Pls provide a 3rd attempt in Jee Adv 2021 to all 2019 passouts, if they qualify Jee mains 2021.#3rd_Attempt_JeeAdvanced— aditya (@aditya38515682) January 6, 2021
@DrRPNishank sir clarify us on second attempt for jee advanced who gave their first but that was their last attempt for advanced .Hope u will take positive action regarding us.— ASHWINI KUMAR (@ASHWINI43862558) January 5, 2021
Dear Sir ,— Mohit Tyagi (@mohittyagi) January 4, 2021
Please allow
1) 3rd attempt for all the students in Advanced
and
2) Revome 75% criteria for the students (Atleast for the students who appeared in 2020 for boards as they were given relaxation last year also)
Thanking you in anticipation.
Jai Hind https://t.co/CMBdtdPORe
Plz remove 75% criteria for jee mains 2021...sir we took drop in the hope that you will remove it for 2021 as like as 2020— surbhi Roy (@surbhiR67024170) January 5, 2021
Plzz.... Sir mine is just 72% so plz help us 🙏🙏🙏
Sir ,if jee mains have three attempts then why only two attempts for jee advanced.— Rahul Raj (@RahulRa29849675) January 5, 2021
Please increase attempt in jee advanced.
Sir please allow 2019 passouts to appear in jee advanced 2021.
🙏🏻🙏🏻
Remove the criteria for the jee mains 2021 for 2020 dropper please 🙏 🙏 🙏— Shrey Singh (@ShreySi26563652) January 5, 2021