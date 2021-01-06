Wednesday, January 06, 2021
     
  Candidates request to scrap 75 pc criteria for JEE Mains, grant multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021

Vani Mehrotra Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2021 10:22 IST
jee mains 2021, jee advanced 2021, jee main 75 pc criteria, jee advanced multiple attempts
Image Source : PTI

Candidates preparing to appear for JEE Advanced are requesting for relations with the examination. This comes ahead of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's announcement on the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs and the date of JEE Advanced. The announcement by the education minister will be made on January 7, at 6 pm. 

The JEE Advanced 2021 would be attempted by those who had qualified the JEE Mains last year but could not appear for the next exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a one-time exception, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the latter BTech candidates to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Now, scores of aspirants who are preparing to get admissions to graduate colleges via JEE 2021 entrance exams are requesting the Education Minister to reduce JEE 2021 syllabus or to give multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021. Students are also requesting the education minister to scrap the 75 per cent eligibility criteria for JEE Mains.

As per the JEE Main 2021 eligibility criteria, candidates should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12/qualifying examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible for admission.

Here's what students said on Twitter

Also Read | Pokhriyal to announce JEE Advanced 2021 date, IIT admission process on January 7

