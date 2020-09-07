Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 postponed, new dates to released soon. Check official notifcation here

The IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 has been postponed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today (September 7). The recruitment examination for RRB PO, Clerk and SO which was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, 2020, will not be conducted due to some unavoidable circumstances. However, the Institute will release the new dates for IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 on the official website-- ibps.in soon.

“Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020. Revised dates will be posted on authorized IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorized Website www.ibps.in regularly.” the official notification reads.

IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 Postponed: Official Notification

Soon after the announcement of the exam dates, the IBPS RRB Preliminary exam admit card will also be released.

The selection for Officer Scale 1 includes the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview while a single level exam is conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by an interview. For Office Assistant posts, the selection is done on the basis of the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round.

The IBPS RRB Preliminary will be conducted online to fill up 9638 posts in the organization. A total of 80 objective type questions will be included in the paper. Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post will have questions in reasoning and numerical ability and Officer Scale I will have questions in reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The application process was started on July 1. The IBPS preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants was scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26, 2020, and a single exam for Officers Scale II and III is on October 18, 2020. The main exam for Officer Scale I is scheduled on October 18, 2020.

