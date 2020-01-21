Gujarat GUJCET 2020 online registration begins. Direct Link

Gujarat GUJCET 2020 Online Registration Begins: The online application form for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 exam has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB). Candidates who want to appear for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2020 can now apply through the official site of GSEB-- gujcet.gseb.org.

Those candidates who have passed Class 12 or will appear for the Class 12 Board exam can apply for the GUJCET 2020 exam. A candidate applying for Gujarat CET 2020 needs to pay an application fee of Rs 300. However, it must be noted that the payment of the application fee can be made via online mode only.

Candidates seeking to apply for the Gujarat GUJCET 2020 exam are advised to visit the official website to check details regarding the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details. We are also providing you with a direct link for Gujarat GUJCET 2020 Online Registration form.

Steps for Gujarat GUJCET 2020 Online Registration

1. Visit the official website of GSEB-- gujcet.gseb.org

2. On the home page, click on 'Click Here For New Candidate Registration’ link

3. Fill in all the requisite information and proceed

4. After the registration is completed, you’ll be provided with your login credentials

5. Enter the valid email ID and password and click on login.

6. Gujarat CET 2020 application form will appear on the screen

7. Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

8. Pay the requisite amount of application fee and submit

9. Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.

