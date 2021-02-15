CMAT 2021 postponed. Check new dates for registration, other details

Image Source : PTI CMAT 2021 postponed

CMAT 2021 Postponed: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the upcoming CMAT 2021 exams. The CMAT 2021 exams were earlier scheduled to be held on February 22 and 27, 2021. With the postponement, the NTA has also reopened the registration process for CMAT 2021 exams. Candidates who are yet to complete the CMAT 2021 application process can now do so until February 25, by visiting the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2021 Dates

Students preparing for the CMAT 2021 exams should note that the CMAT 2021 exams will now be conducted in the last week of March, or in the first week of April. The official dates for the CMAT 2021 exams are yet to be announced.

CMAT 2021: Steps to Register Online

CMAT 2021 aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for CMAT 2021 exams

1. Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'New Registration Link'

3. A new page will open on your screen

4. Fill up the application form

5. Upload a scanned copy of your self-attested passport size photo

6. Make payment for the application form

7. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

CMAT 2021 Registration: Direct Link

For the convenience of students, a direct link to the registration page has been provided below

Direct Link To Register For CMAT 2021

