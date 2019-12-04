CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2019 to be released shortly. Direct link to download

CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2019

CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2019: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is going to release the C-CAT 2019, Admit Card, online today. According to some media reports, the CDAC will release C-CAT Admit Card at 5 PM today. However, their is no official notification has been released to this effect by the Centre confirming the time of the release of hall ticket.

CDAC has scheduled to conduct the C-CAT I exa,m on December 8 and C-CAT II exam on December 15.

Like every year, the C-CAT Admit Card 2019 will be released online mode only on the official website-- cdac.in. Candidates can download CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2019 once it is uploaded. However, a direct link to Download C-CAT Admit Card 2019 online is given below

How to download C-CAT Admit Card 2019 online?

1. Visit official CDAC website-- cdac.in

2. On the homepage, click on "Education & Training Tab"

3. Find and click on Admission Tab

4. Log onto the exam admission portal using your credentials

5. Click on "C-CAT 2019 admit card download" link

6. Your C-CAT Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

7. Download and take printout for future reference

