BPSSC SI 2019: Bihar Police SI Recruitment admit card released. Direct link to download

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019 released. Direct link to download

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment to the posts of police sub-inspector/ sergeant/ assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment)/ assistant superintendent jail (ex-servicemen) on the Bihar Police’s official website. A total of 2,446 vacancies are to be filled in the BPSSC recruitment drive. The commission had opened applications for 2,404 posts out of which 2,064 are for police sub-inspector, 215 for sergeant and 125 for assistant superintendent jail.

BPSSC SI examination will be held on December 22 at various centers across Bihar. The examination will be of 200 marks and of two hours, including 100 questions on general knowledge and current affairs. A minimum of 30 percent marks will be needed for the candidates to qualify for the exam.

How to download BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website of BPSSC-- bpssc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on 'Download Admit Card for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) in Bihar' link

3. Candidates will have to provide their respective login details to download the admit card

4. Your BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference