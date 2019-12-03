Assam HSLC Time Table 2020 released. Direct link to check exam dates here

Assam HSLC 2020: Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA has released the HSLC or class 10 time table on its official website. According to the time table, exams will be conducted from February 10 to February 29, 2020. A total of 33 papers will be held on 12 different dates.
Candidates appearing in the exam can now check the Assam HSLC 2020 time table from SEBA's Official website-- seba.co.in.
Assam HSLC 2020 | Exam dates
English- February 10
Music (E), dance (E), garment designing (E)- February 11
Fine art (E)- February 11
Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E), Bengali (E)- February 12
Advanced mathematics (E), Sanskrit (E), geography (E), history (E), home science (E), Nepali (E), computer science (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E)- February 13
Hindi (E), Arabic literature- February 14
Assamese (E)- February 15
Social science- February 17
Fish and aquaid, weaving and textile design (E)- February 20
General science- February 22
General mathematics- February 25
MIL / eng (IL)- February 28
Assam HSLC 2020 | Practical exam dates
The Assam HSLC practical exams will be on January 21 and 22
Direct Link to Check Assam HSLC Time Table 2020
How to check Assam HSLC Time Table 2020
1. Visit the SEBA Official website-- seba.co.in
2. On the homepage, Click on "Programme for HSLC/AHM Examination 2020"
3. The Assam HSLC Time Table 2020 will be displayed on your screen