Assam HSLC Time Table 2020 released. Direct link to check exam dates here

Assam HSLC 2020 time table released. Direct link to check here

Assam HSLC 2020: Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA has released the HSLC or class 10 time table on its official website. According to the time table, exams will be conducted from February 10 to February 29, 2020. A total of 33 papers will be held on 12 different dates.

Candidates appearing in the exam can now check the Assam HSLC 2020 time table from SEBA's Official website-- seba.co.in.

Assam HSLC 2020 | Exam dates

English- February 10

Music (E), dance (E), garment designing (E)- February 11

Fine art (E)- February 11

Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E), Bengali (E)- February 12

Advanced mathematics (E), Sanskrit (E), geography (E), history (E), home science (E), Nepali (E), computer science (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E)- February 13

Hindi (E), Arabic literature- February 14

Assamese (E)- February 15

Social science- February 17

Fish and aquaid, weaving and textile design (E)- February 20

General science- February 22

General mathematics- February 25

MIL / eng (IL)- February 28

Assam HSLC 2020 | Practical exam dates

The Assam HSLC practical exams will be on January 21 and 22

How to check Assam HSLC Time Table 2020

1. Visit the SEBA Official website-- seba.co.in

2. On the homepage, Click on "Programme for HSLC/AHM Examination 2020"

3. The Assam HSLC Time Table 2020 will be displayed on your screen