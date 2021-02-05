Image Source : SCREENGRAB Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2021 released. Direct link to download

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2021: The Canara Bank has released the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam on the official website today (February 5). Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO exam 2021 can check and download their admit card online from the official website-- canarabank.com.

Canara Bank SO recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- canarabank.com

2. On the homepage, click on 'Careers'

3. Click on the link that reads, 'Recruitment'

4. Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Project - 2/2020 - Specialist Officers & Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category"

5. Click on the link to download the call letter

6. Enter your credentials and login

7. The Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

8. Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2021

