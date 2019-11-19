Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2020 out

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2020 out. Get direct link to download BSEB Class 10, 12 Admit Card

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2020 for class 10 and class 12 on the official website -- biharboard.online and bsebinteredu.in. Class 10th and 12th students who have registered and will appear for the next BSEB board examination can visit the official website to download the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2020. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article, for the easy access to the Dummy Admit Card.

As per the official update, Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2020 is available on biharboard.online website while the Class 12 Admit Card 2020 is available on bsebinteredu.in. The board has released the Dummy Admit Cards so that the students can make corrections in it if needed. By this, the Bihar Board makes sure that the details provided in the Admit Cards of the students are correct and appropriate.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2020 | About

The BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2020 contains the details of the student like name, registration number, name of father, mother, gender, photograph, subjects, and signature. In order to make corrections in any of the details given in the Dummy Admit Card 2020, the candidate must inform their school heads or teachers with appropriate documents and proofs. Students must know that they will be able to download and make the necessary corrections in the admit card until November 20 as it is the last date to make corrections.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2020 | Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board -- biharboard.online or bsebinteredu.in.

Step 2: Click on the Examination Application form for Exam 2020 on the home page.

Step 3: Click on ‘Click here to Print/View'.

Step 4: Enter log in credentials.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the Dummy admit card.

Direct link to download BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2020