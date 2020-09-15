Image Source : GOOGLE Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Released: Direct link to download CET B.Ed hall ticket

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020: The admit card for Bihar B.Ed 2020 examination has been released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University today (September 15). Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the Bihar CET B.Ed hall ticket from the official website-- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar B.Ed exam will be conducted on September 22, 2020 at various centres across the state. The exam will be held in offline mode from 11 am to 1 pm.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "ADMIT CARD OF BIHAR B.Ed. COMBINED ENTRANCE TEST (CET - B.Ed.) : 2020 "

Step 3: Enter your user name and password to login

Step 4: Your Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

The mode of exam is offline and the question paper consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 120 questions in total will be asked in the question paper. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to abide by the government's coronavirus guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

